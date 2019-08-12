Olivia Jade returns to Instagram, flips off media amid Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal

In just her second Instagram post since the college admissions scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade flipped off the media.

The YouTube star and daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are scheduled to go to trial in September, shared a photo flaunting both her middle fingers in the air.

She captioned the snapshot, "@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says."

Her sister Bella commented, "Not over you and this. QUEEN."

The 19-year-old beauty vlogger was rumored to be avoiding social media for a full year following the arrests of her parents, but she posted a tribute to mom Loughlin for the actress' 55th birthday in July.

Giannulli and Loughlin were accused of paying $500,000 to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get the girls recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team despite neither girl ever having been a rower in high school. Olivia Jade and sister Isabella's statuses at the college were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the admissions scam.

The clothing designer and the former Hallmark star pleaded not guilty to all charges and were hit with additional counts of conspiracy and money laundering; if convicted, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

Loughlin, in particular, was said to have an "obsession" with her daughters going to USC. A source previously told People, “Lori was always very impressed when she met a parent who got their child into a prestigious school. USC became Lori’s obsession. This was the school she wanted her girls to attend."

"For most people that they socialize with, schools are very important. It’s very much a status thing,” the source added. “Parents brag about their children’s schools all the time. So many of the schools are almost impossible to get into.”

Following the scandal, Olivia Jade lost several endorsement deals, including sponsorships with Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder. A recent report claimed Olivia Jade wanted to go back to USC, despite initially not wanting to go to college at all.

In May, a source told Us Weekly, “Olivia has been emotional in the midst of all of this and definitely wants to make a comeback and still wants to be a beauty influencer. She understands she needs to hide out for now and lay low, but she’s anxious to be back in the spotlight again and thinks that over time she’ll be able to come back.”