'Landman' star Ali Larter shows off her natural beauty in makeup-free photo

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Ali Larter is recharging with a makeup-free selfie and some family time.

In a new Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress shared snippets from her peaceful weekend, which included photos of her out in nature, hanging out with her friends and with her children.

"Weekend recharge with loves that fill my heart and mind!" she captioned the post.

One of the photos in the carousel of pictures was a makeup-free selfie – which shows the actress posing in nature with a serious expression on her face.

'LANDMAN' STAR ALI LARTER'S SIMPLE, FREE BEAUTY TIPS THAT ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

The actress wore a white button-down collared shirt with black lines forming patterns throughout in the photo, which she paired with a sunhat and a diamond necklace.

"I wanna be you when I grow up. You are so beautiful and stylish!!! ♥️," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "So beautiful✨✨✨."

Another photo showed her two children sitting in front of a seafood platter while out to dinner.

This post comes just one week after she shared multiple photos of herself enjoying some time in nature in the mountains of Idaho as she hiked with her dogs.

Larter shares two children, Theodore, 15, and Vivienne, 11, with her husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, who she married in August 2009 after they first met on set of the movie, "Homo Erectus," in 2007.

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The two moved to Idaho with their children in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown, with Larter telling Fox News Digital in November 2025, they initially planned on being there for two months but ended up moving there for good.

"So, we went for two months thinking the kids’ schools would be reopened in California and they weren’t. They were doing online," she said. "So we were able to put our six-year-old daughter in kindergarten for the spring semester and that was a huge thing for us because we just wanted her to be around other children and have that kindergarten experience."

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Since moving, Larter has met some "amazing families" and gets to spend a lot of quality time with them.

Larter began starring as Angela Norris in the hit Paramount + show, "Landman," in 2024, playing Billy Bob Thornton's ex-wife, in a show which focuses on the struggle between billionaires and roughnecks in West Texas trying to get rich in the oil industry as it continues to take over the state.

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Her character is often seen on camera in bikinis and other revealing clothing, with Larter telling People in January that she doesn't enjoy filming those scenes.

"Those are the hardest for me," she said. "I don't enjoy them. It's just part of the story that I'm telling, and I'm an actress, so I get on board. But those are definitely my least favorite."