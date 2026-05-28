Spencer Pratt's sister now backs his LA mayor campaign months after saying he doesn't belong in the government

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Spencer Pratt’s sister Stephanie Pratt is now supporting her brother’s campaign for Los Angeles mayor months after claiming a vote for him was a "vote for stupidity."

"I admit I was the first person to tell people that they were idiots if they voted for my brother," Stephanie Pratt told Vanity Fair in an email related to a profile on him.

She added, "Wow, was I wrong. He has spent every day since the fires finding the facts, the mistakes, the negligence, and uncovering the truth that they never wanted us to know."

In February, in a series of since-deleted X posts, she wrote, "Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity."

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She continued, "He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don't be fooled."

Stephanie mused over an "ideal world" where the Palisades received their own "mayor and police department," but was more concerned with the current issues plaguing Los Angeles.

"I'm worried about LA. I have no problem playing government but our city needs help," Stephanie wrote.

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"Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the palisades all you want not LA," Stephanie wrote on X.

She added, "Leopards never change their spots. Stay in the palisades Spencer."

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Spencer Pratt launched his candidacy in January, on the one-year anniversary of losing his home in the Palisades Fire.

Since then, he has gained traction in the polls, establishing himself as an anti-establishment candidate.

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With less than a week before the primary in which the top two vote getters advance to the general election unless one person gets more than 50%, recent polls show a tight race between Pratt, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and L.A. City Council member Nithya Raman.

Other high-profile supporters include Paris Hilton, Dennis Quaid, Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pratt's campaign for comment.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.