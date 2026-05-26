Megan Moroney shows off toned abs in striped crop top and mini skirt on tropical vacation

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Megan Moroney wowed in a two-piece over the weekend.

The 28-year-old country music star shared a glimpse into her weekend getaway in a May 25 Instagram post, featuring her in a revealing two-piece set with the ocean behind her.

In the photo, the "Tennessee Orange" singer is posing along a black metal fence in a long-sleeve crop top with a gold ring in the center connecting the two sides of the shirt, which also included a deep V neckline.

She paired the crop top with a matching mini skirt, which also featured a gold ring. Both the top and the skirt boasted a horizontal striped pattern with pastel blue, white, and light yellow colors.

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The singer showed off her toned abs and legs with the outfit, choosing to wear her blonde hair in its natural curls.

"WOWWOOWOWOWOW MY JAW DROPPED," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "i think you dropped something… MY JAW."

"Victoria’s Secret models are lucky you decided to be a singer," a third fan added.

Moroney was seemingly in the tropical location to be a bridesmaid in her friend, influencer Natalie King's wedding. She shared photos and videos on her Instagram Stories of her at a wedding, including one of her in a yellow dress holding a bouquet, with the words, "me watching my best friend marry the love of her life" on the screen.

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She also posted pictures of her with the whole bridal party and one from the reception, which showed her performing for the guests with her guitar.

Back in March, Moroney stunned fans when she posted photos of herself in an orange bikini while in the Bahamas for King's bachelorette getaway.

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While she is excitedly celebrating her friend tying the knot, she told Fox News Digital in July 2024, that she doesn't "really have time for a relationship" as she puts all her time and energy into making music.

WATCH: Country singer Megan Moroney says career prevents her from finding ‘someone that I want to marry right now'

"I think because I'm not emotionally available, like, I am not ready to find someone that I want to marry right now, because that's just not in even the top 10 things in my brain right now," she explained. "So, it's just like, let's not waste anyone's time. Let's just not date right now because there's that point."

She then shared with Alex Cooper in an episode of " Call Her Daddy " later that month that she and singer Morgan Wallen once dated after meeting in 2020, saying, "We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends."

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