Lisa Rinna faces backlash for dismissing Spencer Pratt's mayoral run as fans slam Hollywood 'clown show'

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Lisa Rinna drew a firm line between Hollywood and politics when an interview turned to Spencer Pratt's potential future as the mayor of Los Angeles.

Rinna, 62, argued the country has already "done that" when it comes to reality stars crossing into politics.

While "The Real Housewives" star explained she wasn't sure who she would be voting for, Rinna revealed she's not interested in seeing another reality TV takeover of public affairs.

"Not a reality star, though," Rinna told Variety at the American Music Awards on Monday. "I'm sorry. I love him, but we’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again.

SPENCER PRATT SAYS A-LISTERS PRIVATELY CHEER HIS CRITICISM OF CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP, FEAR CAREER FALLOUT

Still, Rinna admitted Pratt appears to have momentum behind him.

"[He] could be," Rinna conceded. "He's got power behind him, it seems. But I don't know."

The "Days of Our Lives" star confessed she’s puzzled by the growing interest surrounding Pratt among Hollywood circles.

"You got me," she said. "Because listen, I’m a reality person. You wouldn’t want me as mayor, really. I mean, let’s just face it, I love him. I think he’s amazing. I just think we did that."

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Rinna then seemed to confuse Los Angeles' mayoral race with California's gubernatorial contest.

"Let’s have somebody that’s already been mayor — the mayor of San Jose, or whoever," she explained, bringing up Matt Mahan.

"I like him," Rinna noted. "I like him for governor."

Rinna's comments were met with backlash online.

"This Spencer Pratt thing has just exposed Hollywood for the clown show it is," one X user commented. "All these celebrities telling the people to ignore how bad LA is and to just vote the way they want them to."

"Lisa Rinna is the perfect example of how disconnected our elites have become," another added. "She didn't lose her home in the fires. She's not fighting insurance companies or watching her neighborhood get destroyed. Yet she's out here telling West LA who we should vote for while pushing the same career politicians who've failed us for years."

Another wrote, "Pratt is far from perfect as a candidate... but what's the alternative? People of LA can not keep the status quo. Your city is devolving into a lawless hell hole. You need to try something different."

Pratt, who lost his home in the deadly 2025 Palisades wildfire , announced he was running for mayor Jan. 7.

Pratt told a crowd at a fire anniversary event that "this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission. And we are going to expose the system."

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The event, They Let Us Burn!, was a rally critical of state and local government’s handling of the Jan. 7 wildfire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

In the aftermath of the fire, Pratt emerged as an outspoken critic of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, and said they failed to prevent the blaze. He has since sued the city of Los Angeles.

The complaint blames Los Angeles and its municipal water department for the water issues that hampered firefighting efforts and says it ultimately led to the damage to their properties.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.