'MobLand' star Tom Hardy reportedly frustrated by late scripts as show tensions erupt

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Tom Hardy is reportedly not being cut from "MobLand" as tensions continue to rise ahead of season three.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Hardy was cut from Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth's series, citing issues with Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Sources told Variety on Thursday that Hardy is not being cut from the series, and "the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively."

'MOBLAND' STAR TOM HARDY ACCUSED OF 'CAREER SUICIDE' AFTER ALLEGEDLY LEAVING CASTMATES STRANDED ON SET: REPORT

A production source told the outlet that Hardy had an issue with Butterworth delivering scripts late, sometimes just a week before filming. "Tom likes to prepare," a second source added.

Butterworth is not present on the "MobLand" set, according to one production source. However, other sources told the outlet that Hardy was on weekly Zoom calls with Butterworth.

"The door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively." — Source to Variety

Multiple sources told Variety that Hardy would request script rewrites on occasion, which were difficult to do without Butterworth on set.

"Often his ideas are very sound," one source told the outlet about Hardy. "And he wants them taken seriously. Jez [Butterworth] kind of hasn’t got the time to deal with those notes, so it becomes problematic."

Another source said that Hardy is not used to working with "jobbing TV directors" and tended to "walk all over" them.

"He’s used to dealing with some of the best directors in the world," the source added. "So when he suddenly has a jobbing TV director, he struggles and, to a certain extent, he can walk all over them because they’re intimidated by him."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount+ and a representative for Hardy for comment.

"MobLand" is a gritty crime drama that dives deep into the dangerous world of organized crime, loyalty and power struggles. Set against the backdrop of a ruthless underworld, the story follows characters caught between family ties, betrayal and survival as rival factions battle for control.

Earlier this week, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that Hardy would make Mirren and Brosnan wait on set. "He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time," the source said.

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"He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager."

Mirren, however, seems to have no hard feelings. She shared a photo of Hardy on her Instagram on Thursday with the text, "Love you now and always helen."

It's unclear whether "MobLand" will be renewed for season three. If the Paramount+ show is greenlit for another season, THR reported production will begin in September.

Hardy portrays Harry Da Souza in "MobLand," a ruthless but sharply intelligent "fixer" working for a powerful crime family in London.

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Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.