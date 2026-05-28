Demi Moore claims Rumer Willis' ex tried to 'dictate and control' her daughter in custody battle declaration

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Demi Moore fiercely defended Rumer Willis as her daughter waded into a bitter custody battle with ex Derek Richard Thomas, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Thomas quietly filed for custody over their three-year-old daughter Louetta last summer, to which Willis, 37, fired back with allegations of persistent emotional abuse throughout their two-year relationship.

In a declaration filed earlier this year, Moore, 63, claimed to have "firsthand, personal knowledge" of Thomas' desire to "dictate and control Rumer's environment to his needs," which became most evident while her daughter was giving birth.

"His actions to control and manipulate often held two faces," Moore wrote. "One he presented to everyone else and then the flip side when he was alone with Rumer or with me and Rumer’s siblings or nannies."

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"The facade came down and revealed itself most obviously once Rumer was in labor."

Moore claimed that while her daughter was in the throes of a home labor, Thomas "without asking, and without having showered, got into the birthing tub in an aggressive and sudden manner."

"Everyone was shocked. Rumer asked him to get out immediately and he did," Moore wrote. "He then spent the rest of the birth acting angry and pouting and making it all about him. No consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process, or anyone else for that matter."

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Following Louetta's birth, the "Landman" actress and her daughters helped reset the house so that it was fresh and clean for the baby, but claimed Thomas "immediately begin to pout and stomp about illustrating his displeasure at our being there."

"Derek immediately came into her room to angrily complain that we were there cleaning," Moore wrote. "I heard him pressure Rumer not to have me and her sisters there with her for support. I heard him berate and angrily complain to Rumer 'how dare we come over without his permission.'"

"He stayed in the room with Rumer for at least thirty (30) minutes that morning less than twelve (12) hours after Rumer had given birth. He would not leave her alone. It ended only when Rumer left the room to get away from him."

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Moore noted, "Derek constantly sucks the joy out of all encounters with him. He wants to put Rumer at odds with our family, and creates unnecessary stress and fear for Rumer to this day."

She claimed that Thomas ruined her first moment to hold the newborn when he insisted on his own "skin to skin contact" with the baby.

Willis was preparing to nurse the child and handed her off to Moore for a moment, only for Thomas to allegedly "pull off his shirt" and demand the baby.

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"He was so locked in and aggressive about this 'skin to skin contact' that he would not let Rumer put clothes on Louetta when she was clearly cold and needing to be bundled and swaddled," Moore wrote. "He showed absolutely no respect care concern compassion or support toward anyone especially Rumer and the baby."

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She also recalled how her daughter was concerned with Thomas smoking marijuana around the baby.

"Rumer, my other daughters and I became concerned that he was unstable," she wrote. "Rumer told me that Derek was creating fights all the time and causing her extreme stress. She told me he would not let her sleep at night as he wanted to continue arguing into the night."

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Moore said the family made an effort to support him as a new father, but he was unwavering his own actions to cut Rumer's "support system completely out of the picture."

"I have continued to see him make choices that are not reflective of someone who truly wants to share in parental responsibility, who undermines, and does not put Louetta's best interest as the priority," Moore wrote.

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Representatives for Thomas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In his own declaration, Thomas denied Moore's account of their relationship and said her filing was "based on hearsay and innuendo."

"As a further indication of the hostile and problematic relationship between Respondent [Willis] and her mother, Respondent told me directly that she did not want her family present for the first 40 days after Louetta’s birth," Thomas wrote. "Nonetheless, on the day after Louetta was born, Ms. Moore and household staff members came into the home and caused a significant disturbance."

He added, "On this occasion, Ms. Moore, apparently based on something said by Respondent, threatened to 'destroy me.'"

Willis and Thomas are expected in court June 9 where a judge will issue an order on custody and visitation.