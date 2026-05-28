'Landman' star Sam Elliott says fans flock to hit show to escape the ‘s---' in the world today

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As Hollywood races to chase the next trend, Sam Elliott believes audiences are craving something far simpler: escape.

Elliott, who stars in the hit series "Landman," suggested viewers are turning to comfort entertainment and character-driven storytelling as an antidote to modern stress and division, offering a rare Hollywood perspective on why certain shows are resonating right now.

"It’s dumbfounding that there’s so many people that are watching this show," Elliott, who joined season two as T.L. Norris, told Variety. "I think that it’s a great escape from the s--- that’s out there in the world today."

Even in his 80s, Elliott remains one of Hollywood’s definitive symbols of the American West. Elliott reflected on aging in the industry and acknowledged he can no longer "go out and play the young leading, dashing man at this stage."

CLINT EASTWOOD REFLECTS ON DECADES IN HOLLYWOOD AND HIS DRIVE TO KEEP WORKING AS HE TURNS 95

Instead, the 81-year-old actor said he focuses on finding characters he can fully invest in and enjoy playing.

"The fact that there’s a part that I can get into and really enjoy doing, it’s a wonderful thing," he added.

The rugged movie star doesn't plan to stop any time soon. Elliott credited discipline and careful decision-making for helping him maintain one of Hollywood’s longest-running careers.

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"I determined early on that if I wanted to have a long career, I couldn’t work for the dollar and do anything that came along," Elliott explained. "I had to be selective and judicious about what it was that I got involved with."

Looking back on his early years in Hollywood, Elliott admitted hindsight has changed the way he views some of his early work.

"I know back when I was starting out, when I was doing whatever I could do as a contract player at Fox, the early days, and I look back on some of that work now, I think ‘If only I’d have done this or that,’" he said. "I’m pretty amazed at the talent out there in the world today. It’s incredible."

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Elliott said he still approaches projects with the mindset of a student even after decades in the business.

"I’m working with Billy Bob Thornton, so I’m going to be learning something from him this time around," he told the outlet. "Even though he’s playing my son, he’s still got something to offer. He’s been in this game for a long time. He’s not only a brilliant actor, but he’s not a bad director or a writer."

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Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" is based on the podcast "Boomtown."

The show chronicles the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas that took place in the early 2010s, fueled by advances in oil drilling technology.

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At the center of the show is Thornton's character – Tommy Norris. Thornton portrays a "landman," a crisis manager working for an oil company called M-Tex.