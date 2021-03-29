Lindsey Vonn flaunts 6-pack abs in bikini snapshots: 'You can judge me if you want'

Lindsey Vonn is "taking care" of herself.

The world champion skier said as much on Monday when she posted a series of bikini photos to Instagram, showcasing what Vonn touts are the results of "working hard" in the gym.

"You can judge me if you want, but I've been working hard in the gym and taking care of me.... so I'm going to post some bikini pics because I'm proud of myself," Vonn captioned the snaps of herself donning a bright yellow two-piece.

She added the hashtag "be yourself," and marked her location as "Somewhere Sunny."

The three-time Olympic gold medalist retired from competitive skiing in February 2019. "My body is broken beyond repair," Vonn said at the time, adding that she was "emotional" in "making the hardest decision of [her] life."

In a recent interview with the New York Post's Alexa magazine, Vonn spoke about the changes her body has undergone since ending her professional skiing career. Despite being a powerhouse on the slopes, Vonn recalled negative comments she once received for her strong figure.

"A lot of people have said, 'You shouldn’t wear things like that. It doesn’t look good on your body type.' Or ‘You’re too muscular for that.' I’m not going to say who, but I’ve had a lot of people say not such nice things to me," Vonn shared.

In October, Vonn once again spoke out against body shamers who criticized her for showing off her body.

"I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems," Vonn began in a lengthy caption on Instagram at the time. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me.

Vonn informed her 2 million followers that despite being known for her athletic successes, she, too, has insecurities and flaws.

"I'm a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don't fill out my swimsuit top just right. ... But I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life, and I am proud of how strong I am."

In December, Vonn and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban jointly announced that they had ended their engagement after three years together.

In the post, Vonn shared a snap of herself and Subban, 31, cuddled up and smiling together.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," she wrote in the caption. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

Subban shared the same photo on his own Instagram and added a nearly identical caption.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," he gushed in the post. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

The remainder of his caption echoed his ex's statement on their decision "to move forward separately," and also assured fans that he and Vonn plan to "always remain friends."