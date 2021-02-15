Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Vonn
Published

Lindsey Vonn says pandemic helped her realize what makes her 'happy' and 'motivated' in life

Vonn split with ex-fiancé P.K. Subban in December

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Lindsey Vonn is getting candid about what she's learned about herself throughout the pandemic.

In a new interview with People magazine, the former Olympic skier, 36, talked about "what’s important" to her and what makes her "happy" amid quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this crazy time, I realized that working out helps me a lot mentally," Vonn noted. "It was kind of what kept me on a good path and was something that motivated me every day."

"Sometimes you take things for granted and, because I've done it my whole life, I kind of didn't value it as much as I do now."

Lindsey Vonn talked about 'what’s important' to her and what makes her 'happy' amid quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I think with the pandemic, you realize a lot of things — not just about working out, but generally speaking in life — of what's important and what makes you happy and keeps you motivated," she continued.

Vonn’s comments come off the heels of her December split with ex-fiancé, P.K. Subban, who she was with for three years.

The split was announced by both Vonn and Subban, 31, via their respective social media channels.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

P. K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn split in December.

P. K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn split in December. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The duo met in 2017 at a Nickelodeon event and went public with their relationship in June 2018 at the CMT Music Awards.

Then, just over a year later, in August 2019, Vonn and the hockey pro announced their engagement in an interview with Vogue.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to the report

