Lindsey Vonn defends herself against body shamers after posting swimsuit pics: 'I'm a normal person'

Lindsey Vonn is speaking out against body shamers after the athlete was hit with criticism online for showing off her bikini body.

In the last couple weeks, Vonn has taken to her Instagram account to post pictures from her 36th birthday getaway in an undisclosed tropical location. The Olympic skier showed some skin in several bikinis in which she is seen on a boat, walking in the sand and posing for selfies with her fiance, PK Subban.

While the athlete looked stunning and exuberantly happy while on vacation, she opened up on Friday about how she's struggled with confidence because she's been the recipient of body-shaming comments.

"I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems," Vonn began in a lengthy caption on Instagram. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me."

Vonn informed her 2 million followers that despite being known for her athletic successes, she, too, has insecurities and flaws.

"I'm a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don't fill out my swimsuit top just right. ... But I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life, and I am proud of how strong I am."

Vonn went on to combat claims previously made about her from body shamers. She said she has "never" had plastic surgery, Botox or fillers, and defined herself as "100% natural and 100% Lindsey."

She also had a message for fans who may be dealing with similar stressors in terms of their appearance and confidence.

"Stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say," the retired alpine skier said. "Special thanks to all of you who have been positive and supportive....lets keep up the culture of body positivity going."