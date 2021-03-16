Lindsey Vonn gets candid about ‘true beauty’ with makeup-free selfie: ‘Still the same person’

Lindsey Vonn has a powerful message to share with her followers.

On Tuesday, the former Olympic skier, 36, went makeup-free in a new Instagram post.

"Same person, same day... all that changed was makeup," Vonn captioned the post, which features side-by-side pics comparing a dolled-up Vonn to her clean-faced self.

She continued: "I love getting glammed up when I have photoshoots and events, but underneath Im still the same person with the same feelings and things Im going through."

"In the world of IG filters and makeup hacks, I always remind myself that true beauty is the character your [sic] bring to every room... everything else washes off!" she added along with a heart emoji.

The athlete, who boasts 2.1 million followers on the social media platform, received over 65,000 likes on the post and an abundance of admiration in the comments.

"Gorgeous in both!" one user wrote. "Well spoken!" said another.

"Natural beauty in every sense. Good for you for trusting and following your instincts," one commenter praised.

"the one on the left looks cold and distant, the right on the present and warm, both beautiful," another commenter wrote.

In December, Vonn split from her fiancé, hockey pro P.K. Subban, after three years together.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn announced in the caption of the now-deleted post. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

Following her split from Subban, Vonn revealed "what’s important" to her and what makes her "happy" amid quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this crazy time, I realized that working out helps me a lot mentally," Vonn told People magazine in January. "It was kind of what kept me on a good path and was something that motivated me every day."

"Sometimes you take things for granted and, because I've done it my whole life, I kind of didn't value it as much as I do now," she explained.

"I think with the pandemic, you realize a lot of things — not just about working out, but generally speaking in life — of what's important and what makes you happy and keeps you motivated," Vonn stated.