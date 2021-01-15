Lindsey Vonn's ex P.K. Subban opens up about their split

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban ended their engagement in late December after three years together.

Now, the 31-year-old New Jersey Devils defenseman is opening up about dating a public figure.

"I'm used to people talking about me all the time, good or bad. None of that really matters to me," he told NJ.com. "People know that I have a zest for life and I'm always a happy guy. You know what? When your personal life becomes public, that's what happens."

Subban acknowledged that he knew the deal when he started dating Vonn, who is also a famous athlete.

"Fortunately and unfortunately, I was with somebody who was also a public figure, and that's part of the deal," he said. "But that's a part of life. It's great to know that hockey is here again and I can focus on my game now, and I'm excited for that."

Subban and the 36-year-old skier confirmed their split with joint statements on social media. At the time, he wrote, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

Meanwhile, Vonn called Subban a "kind, good man and someone I respect a great deal."

"However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately," they both wrote. "We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

The couple began dating in early 2018 and became engaged in August 2019.

Vonn revealed in the fall that she and Subban had planned to marry over the summer, but they postponed their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.