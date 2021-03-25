Lindsey Vonn recalls being bullied for 'muscular' figure, shares how she's become 'a lot leaner'

Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her retirement, future plans and how her body has transformed since ending her professional skiing career.

The Olympic champion, 36, has been getting her feet wet in several ventures since retiring in 2019. She's helping others tell their own stories on film through her Après Productions company, has dabbled in modeling and is still working out in the gym.

Speaking of pumping iron, Vonn shared with the New York Post's Alexa magazine about the changes her body has undergone since ending her professional skiing career. Despite being a powerhouse on the slopes, Vonn recalled negative comments she once received for her strong figure.

"A lot of people have said, 'You shouldn’t wear things like that. It doesn’t look good on your body type.' Or ‘You’re too muscular for that.' I’m not going to say who, but I’ve had a lot of people say not such nice things to me," Vonn shared.

Today, Vonn gets in her gym sessions three days per week with Gunnar Peterson, known as a trainer to the stars. She says these workouts have resulted in appearing "a lot leaner" since ending her athletic career.

"I used to do things that were so sport specific, so I had to be bigger," Vonn said. "But everyone is like, 'Oh my God, you're in the best shape of your life.' It's like -- yes and no. I'm not training for my sport anymore, I am training to be lean and fit."

Stepping away from skiing professionally didn't come easy, though.

"[Retirement] was really hard for me to get over, but I am finally in a really good place, which I am thankful for," she continued. "The more time away from the sport has been better for me."

Vonn also dished on what it meant for her to land fashion magazine covers, such as Vogue in 2013.

"Vogue is the standard in fashion, and it wasn’t really open to athletes — it was strictly models — so I felt like it was a big step for me to be recognized in that way," she said.

Aside from her production company, Vonn will also launch a cosmetics line in 2022. Still, the blonde beauty doesn't know exactly what's ahead, noting the uncertainty that has come along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Honestly, right now, these have been some of the scariest times, because I don’t know what is ahead," she said. "As an athlete, you try to control as many variables as you can. And I can’t control any variables right now. I am just trying to stay in the moment and spend time with people I care about."

Last year, Vonn and P.K. Subban announced they had split after three years together. Just a couple months ago, Vonn spoke to People magazine about finding happiness and credited quarantining for helping her prioritize "what's important" to her.

"During this crazy time, I realized that working out helps me a lot mentally," Vonn noted. "It was kind of what kept me on a good path and was something that motivated me every day."

She added: "Sometimes you take things for granted and, because I've done it my whole life, I kind of didn't value it as much as I do now."