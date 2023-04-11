Maya Jama shuts down Leonardo DiCaprio dating speculation after wearing 'Leo' necklace

TV host Maya Jama shut down speculation she's romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio Monday.

The "Love Island" host took to Twitter to clarify that she is not seeing DiCaprio after the two were spotted at the same BRITS Awards after-party.

"I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign," Maya Jama wrote. She included a Daily Mail article in her tweet that said, "Maya Jama wears gold 'Leo' necklace in bikini-clad video after those Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours."

"We are not dating. Move on please," she added.

A LOOK BACK AT LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S GIRLFRIENDS

Jama also responded to a fan on Twitter, writing, "They been dragging the story for the past week. This was my last straw."

DiCaprio, 48, has been linked to a number of women in recent months after calling it quits with Camila Morrone, 25. The pair went their separate ways in August 2022, a source confirmed to People magazine.

Since the breakup, DiCaprio has been linked to Victoria Lamas, daughter of "Falcon Crest" star Lorenzo Lamas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lamas' father told the New York Post in late 2022 his daughter was very "smitten" with the Oscar-winning actor, but later said, "They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship."

The "Titanic" actor has also been rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid.

"Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing," a source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "They both enjoy each other's company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, DiCaprio was called out for spending time with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. The two were photographed sitting next to each other at an album release party. Fox News Digital confirmed the pair were not an item.