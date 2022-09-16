Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are 'having fun' as the rumored couple is spotted getting cozy in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to spark romance rumors after they were seen getting cozy during New York Fashion Week at an after-party hosted by the "Titanic" star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured having a close conversation last Saturday at Casa Cipriani. The "Wolf of Wall Street" star rested his hand on Hadid's shoulder in a photo obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Gigi is having fun with it," an insider told E! Online Friday. "She is not interested in anything serious."

The insider clarified that the two are not in an "exclusive" relationship but told the outlet DiCaprio is "interested" in the Vogue cover star.

"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," the source said. "They have hung out several times, and he is interested."

Ahead of their outing last weekend, a source told E! News that DiCaprio and Hadid had started seeing each other.

"Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other," the insider said. "Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy."

The source noted that the "majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties."

"The Revenant" star split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25, last month.

DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are all quite a bit younger than the Oscar winner. Most are under the age of 25. However, Hadid missed that mark by two years.

Hadid dated Zayn Malik on and off for six years. The former couple have a two-year-old daughter, Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020.

They first began dating in November 2015, but the pair split last October after the former One Direction singer allegedly grabbed Yolanda Hadid, Hadid's mother.

The 28-year-old allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," according to court documents obtained by Fox News at the time.

However, a source told Us Weekly in June that Hadid and Malik "have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up" as they co-parent Khai.

The insider said that they "don’t hate each other, that’s for sure."

The source told the outlet that while "coparenting comes with certain challenges," the "Dusk Till Dawn" hitmaker and the model are "doing the best they can to make it work."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.