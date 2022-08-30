Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after four years together: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone, have broken up.

Sources confirmed the couple's split to People magazine. DiCaprio, 47 and Morrone, 25, who've kept their relationship private, made their debut as a couple at the 2020 Oscars.

Reps for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In December 2019, Morrone spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the couple's age difference and shared that it is of no importance to her.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, 44, GOOFS OFF WITH MODEL GIRLFRIEND CAMILA MORRONE, 22

"There’s so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," the actress said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

She also noted that it was "frustrating" being mostly known due to her relationship with the Oscar winner.

"I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June 2020, a source told People magazine that DiCaprio "loves being with" the actress and they "spent 24/7" with each other during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

Morrone is a model and made her acting debut in the James Franco film "Bukowski" in 2014. Her next role will be in the television show adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best selling novel "Daisy Jones & The Six."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

DiCaprio will be reuniting with Martin Scorsese in "Killers of the Flower Moon," set to be released next year.