Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reunite for tropical vacation

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited for a tropical vacation.

Shayk, 36, shared photos from the vacation on her Instagram. At least one featured Cooper, 47.

In the photo, Cooper and Shayk pose together wearing swimsuits. The "A Star is Born" actor fills up a trough with water for some pigs while Shayk rests her head on his shoulder.

The other photos included in the post show a toned Shayk enjoying her time at the beach.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015. The two reportedly met through friends and became an item after spending time together.

The model and the actor welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Cooper and Shayk called it quits in 2019, around the same time the actor made headlines for his performance in "A Star is Born" alongside Lady Gaga.

Cooper and the musician sparked romance rumors due to their palpable chemistry in the film and during subsequent performances.

However, Shayk and Cooper reportedly split due to how much time they were spending apart.

"They were living totally separate lives," a source told People magazine at the time. "If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town."

Since splitting, Shayk was briefly romantically linked to Kanye West. Cooper most recently has been rumored to be dating Huma Abedin.

The actor's relationship with Hillary Clinton's longtime political adviser is "casual," a source told People magazine.

"Bradley is fascinated by her," another source told the outlet. "Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging."

"They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing," the source added. "Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair."