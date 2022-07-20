Expand / Collapse search
Bradley Cooper is 'fascinated' by Huma Abedin, new couple still in the 'earlier stages' of dating: report

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin met through Vogue editor Anna Wintour

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are "in no rush" to get serious about their new relationship and plan on keeping their romance "under wraps" for the time being.

Cooper, 47, was first introduced to Hillary Clinton’s longtime political adviser earlier this year through Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the couple has been seeing each other for months.

"Bradley is fascinated by her," a source told People magazine. "Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging."

The insider also revealed that the Academy award-winner and New York Times bestselling author are "a good a match" with common interests.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly "fascinated" by Huma Abedin as the couple keeps their flourishing romance under wraps. They began dating earlier this year after meeting through Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Both are pictured separately at the Met Gala in May.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly "fascinated" by Huma Abedin as the couple keeps their flourishing romance under wraps. They began dating earlier this year after meeting through Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Both are pictured separately at the Met Gala in May. (Getty Images)

"They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing," the source added. "Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair." 

A second source said Cooper’s new relationship was "casual" and added: "They have private dates and they are still getting to know one another."

The new couple reportedly "both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids."

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin both attended the Met Gala in May, but did not walk the red carpet with Abedin.

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin both attended the Met Gala in May, but did not walk the red carpet with Abedin. (John Shearer)

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk. The former couple co-parent their five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. 

Abedin married disgraced New York politician Anthony Weiner in 2010, but the pair separated in 2016 following one of his many sexting scandals.

The catalyst to the end of their marriage was a suggestive photo he sent to a woman showing their son in bed in the background. 

The following month, it was revealed Weiner had sent sexually suggestive images to a minor. He was later charged with transferring obscene material to a minor and served 15 months in prison.

Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, and Huma Abedin pose backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on Nov. 12, 2018 in New York City. 

Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, and Huma Abedin pose backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on Nov. 12, 2018 in New York City.  (Cindy Ord)

He previously represented New York's 9th Congressional District from January 1999 until June 2011. 

Weiner infamously resigned from office after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman and later admitted to exchanging "messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women." 

Abedin’s political career with Clinton began in 1996 when she was an intern in the first lady’s office. She rose to be a top aide in Clinton’s various offices and served as vice chair for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign

Freida Pinto recently signed on to star as Abedin in a TV adaption of her bestselling memoir, "Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds."

