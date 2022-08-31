A look back at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone, reportedly ended their relationship. DiCaprio has a long history of dating actresses and models who are all quite a bit younger than the "Great Gatsby" actor.

After DiCaprio won the hearts of millions when he starred as Jack in the 1997 movie "Titanic," he quickly skyrocketed into fame and since then, he has been connected with a list of girlfriends, which include Blake Lively and Gisele Bündchen. The actor has a track record of dating celebs that are younger than him.

DiCaprio's first alleged public celebrity girlfriend was model Bridget Hall who he dated in 1994.

He then was connected to his "Romeo + Juliet" love interest Claire Danes. There were rumors of the two dating in 1995, but the rumors were never confirmed. Danes is now married to Hugh Dancy.

DiCaprio was also connected with Naomi Campbell in 1995, but the two remained friends after their short fling.

DiCaprio dated actress Kristen Zang from 1996 to 1997. She accompanied the actor to is 1997 premiere of "Romeo + Juliet."

DiCaprio was reported to have a fling with Helena Christensen very shorty after "Titanic" was released in 1997. At the time, he was 29 and Christensen was 23.

DiCaprio was then connected to another model, Amber Valletta, who the actor allegedly saw in a magazine and instructed his reps to get in contact with her. The two reportedly had a fling in 1998.

DiCaprio dated Bündchen for five years before their break up 2005. They started dating when the model was 18 years old. She is now married to NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who she started dating a year after DiCaprio and got married to in 2009.

Model Bar Refaeli met DiCaprio at a party in Las Vegas. After their meeting, they dated on and off for five years, but broke up in May 2011. The two had an 11 year age gap.

Even though it is hard to imagine Lively with anyone but Ryan Reynolds, the actress did date DiCaprio for a short five months in 2011. At the time, he was 36 and she was 23.

In 2012, DiCaprio dated Erin Heatherton, who was 22 at the time and then dated Toni Garrn from 2013 to 2014. At the start of their relationship, she was 21 years old. Garrn is now married to actor Alex Pettyfer.

DiCaprio dated Kelly Rohrbach in 2015 until 2016. The two have a 16 year age gap. Rohrbach starred in the movie "Baywatch" with Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She married Steuart Walton in 2019.

When model Nina Agdal was 24 years old, she started dating DiCaprio, who was 41. They started dating in 2016 but broke up the next year.

DiCaprio's most recent girlfriend was Morrone, who he dated for over four years. At the time of their split, DiCaprio was 47 and Morrone was 25. Morrone addressed the age gap between the two in 2019.

"There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."