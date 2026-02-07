Kristin Cavallari's strict 6-month dating rule she follows after past relationship mistakes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari is sharing what she's learned from her romantic relationships over the years, and the one rule she's set for herself.

While answering fan questions during a recent episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari discussed the difference between infatuation and love, explaining, "I have gotten confused by infatuation far too many times."

"I think they say infatuation is anywhere from three to six months, so I have taken this stance in the last few years that I am not allowed to say I love you to, make long-term plans with anyone, introduce them to my kids, like nothing for the first six months because I am someone who gets very excited when I like someone because it is so rare that I am attracted to someone."

She went on to say that she gets "fully consumed by" her infatuations and admits she has "said I love you to people I probably shouldn't have" because she was "confused" by her feelings.

When it comes to being in love, she admits she has only felt that way about three people in her life, those three being "my ex-husband, my boyfriend Nick when I was like 19, 20, Steven, high school boyfriend," and potentially her eighth grade boyfriend, joking, "I don't know if you can be in love in eighth grade, but if you can, then I definitely was."

"I love absolutely love all of my friends, but I don't want to make out with them right like I think that's the difference between just loving someone and being in love with someone is at least for me. I think the difference is just that attraction piece," she explained.

Ultimately, she said, "time will tell" if the infatuation felt at the beginning of the relationship will turn into love, adding, "everyone that I ended up falling in love with I also was infatuated with in the beginning."

Cavallari was married to her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, from June 2013 to October 2020. The former couple share three children together: Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 10.

Following her breakup with Cutler, Cavallari announced she was dating TikTok creator Mark Estes, with an Instagram post featuring the two of them, with the caption, "He makes me happy."

She received backlash online after going Instagram official, from people who had an issue 13-year age gap. In response, she posted a TikTok in which she lip-synced to a sound asking, "So what are you gonna do about it," and then, "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

"When they're all up in arms that [I'm] dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?" she wrote in the caption.

The two later broke up in September 2024, after seven months of dating.

She opened up about the breakup in an October 2024 episode of her podcast, saying she broke up with him because "I just know long-term it's not right."

"I just know long-term he needs to experience life. He's young. I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," she said. "I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then. Those are crucial years. Those are formative years. They're when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that."