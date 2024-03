Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

They say no press is bad press. Reality star Kristin Cavallari seems to be buying into that narrative.

Days after taking her relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes public, the reality star, 37, is doubling down on her decision to do so, taunting haters online.

In a video shared to her TikTok account, Cavallari lip-synced a popular remixed sound found on the app about being arrested. The sound originates from an Inside Edition interview.

"So what are you gonna do about it," Cavallari lip-syncs unabashedly in her closet.

"We're reporting it," the sound continues.

"Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?" Cavallari mouths.

"The Hills" star left nothing up to interpretation, choosing to caption the post, "When they're all up in arms that [I'm] dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?"

The post has garnered over 4,000 comments, many of which are supportive of Cavallari. Others questioned the authenticity of the relationship and noted that Estes was only 4 when she made her reality television debut on "Laguna Beach" in 2004.

Last month, Cavallari stunned the internet when she took her romance with Estes public. "He makes me happy," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two.

Estes uploaded a video to his TikTok the same day, with the caption, "ready to fall" where the two shared a kiss.

According to his social media, Estes is a member of the Montana Boyz, a group of three young men from Montana who have garnered their own following. In addition to lip-syncing songs on the social media app, they have their own clothing brand.

A current resident of Nashville, where Cavallari lives with her three children, Estes only completed his time as a collegiate athlete in November 2023.

Cavallari, who was previously married to retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, seems to have had a recent change in tune on age-gap relationships.

In August 2022, Cavallari appeared on an episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she recoiled at the thought of dating a 26-year-old.

"A 26-year-old just asked me out," she said to her shock. "I was like, ‘You’re hot. But no! I can't.'"