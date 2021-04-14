Kristin Cavallari, ex Jay Cutler sued over alleged dog bite in Tennessee

Kristin Cavallari and her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, are being hit with a lawsuit in Tennessee following an alleged incident in which one of their German Shepherd dogs is said to have bitten a man.

According to documents filed in Davidson County Circuit Court and obtained by Fox News on Wednesday, Nathan Beam of Jackson County, Ala., alleges one of the dogs owned by the former reality star pair bit him in June of 2020 at a residence on Old Hillsboro Road in Franklin, Tenn.

Beam, a cable and satellite installer, claims he was called to the home to perform an installation when the two German Shepherd canines were roaming about the property unrestrained "or otherwise restricted to an enclosed area as required under the installation agreement."

While Beam noted that neither Cutler nor Cavallari were present at the residence at the time of the alleged incident, he claims that once he finished the job and returned to his work vehicle, one of the dogs – "believed to be named ‘Kona’" – was blocking his access to the driver-side door of the truck – thus disallowing Beam to "enter his vehicle and leave the property."

Furthermore, Beam claims he went to pick something up off the ground near his truck when the dog bit his left thumb and fingernail and "would not let go for several seconds."

Although neither Cavallari nor Cutler are named as owners of the property, the home is listed as being held by Next Chapter, LLC, a Davidson County limited liability company which is also named as a defendant in the legal filing.

Beam claims Cavallari’s personal assistant was present at the Hillsboro Road home "during the attack" and alleges the assistant handed him a paper towel and ordered him to leave the property immediately.

The worker claims both Cutler and Cavallari knew their dogs were dangerous and pointed to social media posts the "Very Cavallari" star had shared three years ago alluding to such.

"Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds," the Uncommon James founder wrote in a Facebook post in October 2017, along with the hashtags "#TrainedKiller" and "#DontMessWithThisCrew."

In another October post, she simply refers to one of the German Shepherd dogs as "Beast."

"Defendants knew or should have known that their large German Shepherds were accustomed or disposed to injure persons as well as of their dangerous propensities towards vicious behavior as the breed has been repeatedly classified, on numerous occasions, as dangerous," the court filing reads.

He adds in the suit that whoever was present at the scene "admittedly failed to take any steps or measures to restrain, confine or otherwise control the dogs while Beam was on the property."

For his alleged experience on that date, Beam is suing for damages he claims to have suffered as a result of the alleged incident, including physical pain and mental suffering. He also says he has visible disfigurement and scarring.

Last April, Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce after almost a decade together. They share three kids: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Cavallari's statement at the time said. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Reps for Beam, Cavallari, Cutler and Next Chapter, LLC did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.