Kathy Griffin reveals she 'accidentally fell in love' with 23-year-old man after divorce

Kathy Griffin is sharing how she found love again after her divorce from her husband.

The 65-year-old comedian opened up about her love life in an article for The Cut, explaining she first tried dating apps after her friend, Sia, dared her to. She recalled going on three dates, noting they were "very nice guys, and while I did not get the feels for any of them, it was worth it."

Eventually, Griffin said she was thrown a curveball.

"I accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old," she said. "Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me. I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame. But I felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out."

While she knew from the beginning their relationship wouldn't last due to their age difference, she explained, "It was nice to know that my heart could still feel like that in my 60s," adding she was "glad that we were able to capture it for a little while."

Griffin was married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006. She then married marketing executive Randy Bick in 2020, filing for divorce in December 2023.

"I knew he was too young when he told me he never wanted to have kids and that he could be with me forever," she explained. "And I was like, 'You don’t know that. You’re 23. You have no idea.' I just wouldn’t do that to him. I mean, when I was 23, I thought I knew a lot of s---, but I didn’t. So, I had to set that dove free."

The "Suddenly Susan" added that the young man "touched my heart" and came into her life at a time when she thought "men suck" and was left wondering, "Why do I pick the worst ones?"

Things turned around for her when she met this guy, whom she said made her "feel sexy and special and smart and funny."

"It had a lot of the elements of what I think would’ve made a real, lasting relationship," Griffin said. "He hadn’t been banged around that much. He’s so young that he didn’t have this baggage. And I just knew that my baggage was gonna get in the way."

Griffin went viral in November 2025 for sharing how much she spent on her third facelift while on the "Good Guys" podcast, saying there are plastic surgeons charging $1 million per facelift.

Her facelift, however, was considerably cheaper, telling the hosts, "I'm just such a money person. I can't bring myself to do it."

"What I love about my D-List life is I went to Kris Jenner's last guy," she said. "Not the million ponytail ... where they pull your whole face up. ... That's what Kris got. But I went to her last guy."

"It was not cheap. You ready? $218,000," she added. "Do you know how many d--- jokes I have to tell for $218,000? I have to do at least two shows."