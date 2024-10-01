Kristin Cavallari ended Mark Estes relationship due to 13-year age gap

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about the end of her relationship with Montana Boys star, Mark Estes.

The former "Laguna Beach" reality star admitted that she was the one who made the difficult decision to call it quits on their romance after seven months of dating.

Cavallari, 37, said there was no ill-will between the pair, and cited their 13-year age gap as one of the reasons she broke up with the 24-year-old TikTok content creator.

"Mark and I broke up," Cavallari said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

The former couple went public with their relationship in February during a reveal on Instagram.

Despite their short-lived romance, Cavallari admitted that Estes was "the best boyfriend" she's ever had. She noted that "no one cheated" during their relationship, and Estes had always been "so sweet and so supportive," which made her decision even more difficult.

"I just know long-term he needs to experience life. He's young," she said. "I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience.

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then. Those are crucial years. Those are formative years. They're when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that."

Cavallari said her romance with Estes was "the best relationship of my life," and she was never "ignoring the fact that he was younger."

"He will make someone so happy one day... and he will have a beautiful family of his own," she said. "I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

While some fans considered their relationship controversial due to the age gap and Cavallari being a mother of three children, Kristin doesn't regret her decision to date Estes.

"I don't regret going public with him. I don't regret introducing him to my kids," she said. "I don't regret anything. It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn, and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness."

The Uncommon James lifestyle brand founder is "optimistic" about remaining friends with her ex, and revealed she has no plans to date after their breakup.

"I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work," she said.

"I just want to really take care of myself. I'm like really feeling this energy of just wanting to feel really good and making myself a priority and so, I don't really know where men fall on that list. I guess they sort of don't, and in a few months, I'm sure that'll change. But right now, that's kind of all I want to do."