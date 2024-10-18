Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL star Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges in Tennessee

Cutler played in the NFL for the Broncos, Bears and Dolphins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Former NFL star quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on Thursday evening for DUI and other charges in Tennessee following a traffic collision, police said.

Cutler was charged with DUI, first offense, failure to exercise due care to avoid collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun, under the influence, in the incident, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release. 

Jay Cutler mug shot

Jay Cutler's booking photo. (Williamson County Jail)

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Police said Cutler was arrested following an investigation into a minor traffic collision. Police said an investigation suggested the ex-Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins star rear-ended another vehicle. Investigating officers then noticed a "strong odor of alcohol" emanating from him, officials said.

Cutler allegedly slurred his words and refused a sobriety test. Police said Cutler was found to have two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

Chicago Bears players celebrate

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, #6, and wide receiver Brandon Marshall, #15, during the first half of a preseason game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital requested a comment from Cutler through his lifestyle brand, Outsider, but did not receive one at the time of publishing.

The one-time Pro Bowler played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2006 to 2017. He had 35,133 passing yards and 227 passing touchdowns during his career.

Jay Cutler in 2011

Jay Cutler stands on the sideline during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 25, 2011. (Mike De Sisti via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

He married Kristin Cavallari in 2013, but the two divorced in 2022.

