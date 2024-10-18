Ex-NFL star Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges in Tennessee

Former NFL star quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on Thursday evening for DUI and other charges in Tennessee following a traffic collision, police said.

Cutler was charged with DUI, first offense, failure to exercise due care to avoid collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun, under the influence, in the incident, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Police said Cutler was arrested following an investigation into a minor traffic collision. Police said an investigation suggested the ex-Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins star rear-ended another vehicle. Investigating officers then noticed a "strong odor of alcohol" emanating from him, officials said.

Cutler allegedly slurred his words and refused a sobriety test. Police said Cutler was found to have two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

Fox News Digital requested a comment from Cutler through his lifestyle brand, Outsider, but did not receive one at the time of publishing.

The one-time Pro Bowler played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2006 to 2017. He had 35,133 passing yards and 227 passing touchdowns during his career.

He married Kristin Cavallari in 2013, but the two divorced in 2022.