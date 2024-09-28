Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes breakup after 7 months of dating: 'It's so fresh'

'The Hills' alum is 13 years older than the Montana Boyz star

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Montana Boyz on Kristin Cavallari's romance with member Mark Estes Video

The Montana Boyz spoke to Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards about how Mark Estes' relationship with Kristin Cavallari has helped the group.

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes have called it quits after seven months of dating, according to multiple reports. 

During an appearance at Alex Cooper’s "Unwell" tour live show in Austin, Texas on Friday, Cavallari, 37, said her breakup with the Montana Boyz star, 24, is still "so fresh," after the "Call Her Daddy" podcaster asked "The Hills" alum how she plans to "approach being single."

The moment was captured in a TikTok video circulating online. 

The former couple made their relationship public in February. 

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, 37, HAS THE 'BEST SEX' WITH MARK ESTES, 24: IT 'GETS BETTER AS YOU GET OLDER'

Kristin Cavallari split with Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes have broken up after seven months of dating.  (Getty Images)

A representative for Cavallari did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Because of the 13-year age gap, many people were quick to judge the former couple. 

"The age thing was a hangup for me, at first. Now, I don't give a f---. And I'm all in with this guy," Cavallari said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast in March. "I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment, because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s--- what anybody thinks."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI LEADS HOLLYWOOD TREND OF OLDER WOMEN DATING YOUNGER MEN, LOOKING FOR 'FREEDOM': EXPERT 

Kristin Cavallari in a beige tank top soft smiles with Mark Estes wearing a backwards blue baseball hat and white shirt

Kristin Cavallari debuted her relationship with Mark Estes, 13 years her junior, on social media in Feb. 2024. (Kristin Cavallari Instagram)

During an episode of her podcast earlier this month, Cavallari opened up about her sex life with the TikTok star.

Cavallari asked Estes if "mature" women are "better in bed," and he replied, "Yeah, you’re the best sex I ever had for sure," which surprised the "Laguna Beach" alum.

"I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point-blank said, ‘You’re the best.’ I would have remembered that one," she said.

"Am I the best sex you’ve ever had?" Estes asked.

Kristen Cavallari smiling on red carpet

Cavallari shares three kids with her ex, Jay Cutler.  (Gotham/GC Images)

"Yeah, you are. And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older," she explained. "Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like. I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex."

Cavallari shares three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler; Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. She and Cutler were married for close to seven years, having tied the knot in July 2013, and filing for divorce in April 2020.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

