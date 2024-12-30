Kristin Cavallari confesses to Morgan Wallen romance, shares intimate bedroom details

Kristin Cavallari has confirmed that country music star Morgan Wallen was "good in bed."

Cavallari noted that Wallen whad been a "true gentleman" on their first date, but explained that heir relationship never turned serious.

"He was like, 'I'll pick you up. I'll pick the place.' Like just f------ handled business," she told Bunnie Xo on the "Dumb Blonde Podcast." "He came and picked me up. He met my kids. My kids were so excited. It was so cute."

"He got us a private room . . . he had, like, his bodyguard and whatnot and dropped me off," she recalled. "He kissed me in the rain, and it was like, the sweetest thing. And then we hung out thereafter."

At the time, neither Wallen nor Cavallari seemed to be looking for a serious romantic relationship. However, the "Laguna Beach" star opened up about their time together – admitting the country music star "was good in bed."

"At the time, quite honestly, I was like, ‘I kind of just want a f--- buddy in Nashville,’" Cavallari admitted to Bunnie Xo, wife of country music star Jelly Roll. "That's really hard to find here for some reason. And I wanted to make Morgan that, but . . . ."

"He's a great f--- buddy," she noted, before later adding: "But he was so busy, honestly, that it was just like, ‘why the f--- am I like – what are we doing? This is silly.'"

Cavallari also clarified that Wallen did not hurt her feelings, as her friend previously claimed on the reality TV star's podcast.

"I'll be honest with you, Morgan was the first guy in my entire f---ing life that wasn't, just like, completely enamored with me," she explained. "And I was like, ‘What the f--- is going on?’ And it really threw me."

"So it was one of those things where I was like, ‘Why do I keep going back to this guy?'" Cavallari said.

She added: "And I love having the upper hand. And I feel like with him, I didn't have the upper hand, and I was like, 'I'm going to f------ get it.' Never did. I will say I walked away from him a couple times, and I was ultimately the one that ended it, but I never felt like I, like, had him. And yeah, the only time in my life. So, that really f---ed with me.'

Cavallari was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler. The couple announced their divorce in 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari and Cutler share three kids; daughter Saylor and sons Jaxon and Camden.

The TV star dated TikToker Mark Estes for about seven months following her divorce.

Cavallari admitted she ended things with Estes due to their 13-year age gap.

"Mark and I broke up," she said on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. "It's hard, because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

"I just know long-term he needs to experience life. He's young," she said. "I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience.

"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then. Those are crucial years. Those are formative years. They're when you find yourself, and he needs to be able to do that."

