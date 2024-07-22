Kim Zolciak shares first impression of Tom Hanks' son Chet: 'I thought he was adorable'

Kim Zolciak had a "life-changing" experience while filming "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets," which included forming a bond with Tom Hanks' son Chet.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star had no idea who the younger Hanks was when she walked into the cast house in Colombia, and relied on her oldest daughter Brielle to give her the details of her new co-star.

"I thought he was adorable," Zolciak exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I didn’t even know who he was, to be honest with you."

TOM HANKS GETS RAP BATTLE LESSON FROM HIS SON: ‘WHO’S WINNING??'

Zolciak added, "I called Brielle, and I said, ‘Brielle, there’s some guy named Chet here.' She's like, ‘There’s only one Chet, Mom,' and I was like, ‘OK, Who’s that?'"

WATCH: Kim Zolciak recalls first meeting Chet Hanks

The "Don't Be Tardy" star remembered her daughter saying, "Mom! Tom Hanks' son!"

KIM ZOLCIAK'S EX KROY BIERMANN SAYS REALITY STARS ARE ‘FINANCIALLY DESTITUTE’ DUE TO HER ‘RECKLESS SPENDING’

"I was like, ‘Oh, my God.' It didn't even click with me," Zolciak said. "So, I thought he was adorable. He was sweet."

In a trailer for the new MTV show, Zolciak and Hanks were seen getting cozy in a bedroom. During one confessional, Chet simply stated, "Kim is a MILF."

"Oh, my God. It didn't even click with me. So, I thought he was adorable. He was sweet." — Kim Zolciak

"He wasn’t climbing into my bed, he was hugging me while i was in my bed," Zolciak clarified.

Hanks told Fox News Digital that his connection with Zolciak came easily.

"I just thought she was someone I would get along with," he said. "We're kind of like a kindred spirit. She's funny, she's really witty, she's got a smart mouth on her — I'm drawn to people like that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When asked about where their relationship stands now, Zolciak said, "You’ll just have to stay tuned and see what happens. I think Chet’s a great guy. I talked to him the other day, yesterday."

Regardless of a potential new love connection, her time on the show was quite "life-changing."

"We're kind of like a kindred spirit. She's funny, she's really witty, she's got a smart mouth on her — I'm drawn to people like that." — Chet Hanks

"I had the most incredible time. It was a lot of fun — way more fun than I anticipated to be honest, but it definitely was life-changing for me," she said. "I’ve never been gone from my family for that long. I’ve had some time to think. I made really great connections and friends. I would definitely do it again in a heartbeat."

Zolciak is in the midst of a divorce with estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak and Biermann first filed dueling divorce petitions in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage before dropping the petitions in July. He refiled for divorce in August, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The pair have four children together, in addition to Zolciak's two adult daughters that the former professional football player adopted. In November, their divorce case goes to trial.

Throughout the difficult times, Zolciak joked that she's relied on "wine, friends, my kids…," before clarifying that she's "doing pretty good."

REALITY STARS KIM ZOLCIAK AND KROY BIERMANN'S GEORGIA MANSION RECEIVES FORECLOSURE DATE

"I’m pretty happy. It was really, really rough in the beginning, just all aspects of it," she said. "The public just not really knowing… they have no idea what's really going on here. I have been tight-lipped about it as long as I can."

Zolciak added, "I have an incredible support system. I have the most incredible older daughters who are my rock — they motivate me every day to keep pushing. I don’t know what the future holds in this situation, so we will see."

Between the back-and-forth court filings, Zolciak said her girls didn't "think we’re ever gonna get divorced."

"They love to say that, but they’ve definitely had their moments. This is a lot for any family to go through, and they have a lot of resentment and a lot of other feelings for some things that have been said in the media," she said. "They are very open and honest with me. They’re doing OK."

WATCH: Kim Zolciak says her kids motivate her to stay strong through difficult divorce with ex

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During a status conference hearing in October, a judge ruled that their Alpharetta, Georgia, home "shall be listed for sale," and both petitioner and respondent "shall have exclusive use of the marital residence until the marital residence is sold."

The 15,000-square-foot estate was built in 2008 and boasts extreme privacy in a gated community. Set on nearly two acres, the $6 million mansion features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a fitness room, a wine cellar and a game room in addition to a pool and a grotto area.

In addition to their marital woes, Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital. However, due to their financial situation, Biermann said in court documents filed in September that both parties are forced to live together and cannot afford to acquire separate residences.

Zolciak previously starred on "RHOA" before finding her future husband through the show and her co-star, Shereé Whitfield.

The couple married in grand fashion with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials. They then received their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, "Don't Be Tardy."

"Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets" premiered July 23 on MTV. New episodes will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.