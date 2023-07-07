Kim Zolciak dismisses divorce against former NFL husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce was dismissed by a Georgia court Friday.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star filed a "dismissal without prejudice" with the Superior Court of Fulton County in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The dismissal comes almost two months after the couple filed his-and-hers complaints petitioning for a divorce.

Kim and Kroy have been married for 11 years, and have four children together in addition to her two daughters from a previous relationship which he adopted.

