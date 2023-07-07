Expand / Collapse search
Kim Zolciak dismisses divorce against former NFL husband Kroy Biermann

'RHOA' star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann first filed divorce petitions in May after being married 11 years

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce was dismissed by a Georgia court Friday.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star filed a "dismissal without prejudice" with the Superior Court of Fulton County in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The dismissal comes almost two months after the couple filed his-and-hers complaints petitioning for a divorce.

KIM ZOLCIAK AND EX-NFL PRO HUSBAND KROY BIERMANN FILE FOR DIVORCE AMID REPORTED FINANCIAL TROUBLES

Kim Zolciak wears sheer bodysuit with husband Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called off their divorce Friday. (Paras Griffin)

Kim and Kroy have been married for 11 years, and have four children together in addition to her two daughters from a previous relationship which he adopted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.

