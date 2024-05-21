Tom Hanks gets rap battle lesson from his son: 'Who's winning??'

Tom Hanks has entered the chat over Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap feud.

Hanks, 67, reached out to his son Chet Hanks to get an explanation about the ongoing back-and-forth between two of the biggest rappers in the industry.

Chet shared the conversation on his Instagram story. Hanks responded to Chet's in-depth analysis with, "Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who's winning??"

According to Chet, Lamar has won the rap battle so far.

The powerhouse rappers have been at odds for years but only recently escalated their rivalry with a string of songs written against each other. The back-and-forth picked up in March after Future released "Like That" featuring Lamar and Metro Boomin in response to Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" released in 2023.

Chet's explanation began back in 2023, when Drake and J. Cole released "First Person Shooter."

"Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in Rap," Chet wrote. "Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F--- the Big 3, it’s just be ME,' initiating the beef."

Drake responded on April 19 by releasing "Push Ups," which seemingly hit back at Lamar again. Lamar responded with two songs, "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA."

Drake then made things personal by releasing "Family Matters," in which he accused Lamar of domestic abuse and alleged the rapper is not the father of one of his children.

Lamar fired back with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us," in which he claimed Drake had a secret daughter and accused the rapper of pedophilia. Drake later denied that he had a daughter in "The Heart Part 6."

All of this back-and-forth between Drake and Lamar using rap songs occurred in a matter of weeks.

Chet seemed most impressed with Lamar's latest track.

"That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts," he wrote.

"Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast." he concluded.

After Hanks reacted to his son's explanation with "Who's winning??" Chet wrote, "Did you not just read what I said" with crying laughing emojis.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.