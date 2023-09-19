Kim Zolciak's ex Kroy Biermann says reality stars are 'financially destitute' due to her 'reckless spending'

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are "financially destitute" and owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes on their Georgia mansion, according to new divorce documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former Atlanta Falcons football player claimed their financial woes are largely related to Zolciak's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling."

Biermann, 38, filed paperwork in Fulton County Monday following Zolciak's request last week for divorce matters to only be heard by a judge in lieu of a judicial officer.

He also pleaded with the courts to allow a judicial officer to preside over the case so that the "sale of the marital residence can be heard and ruled upon."

Biermann added in his filing that if his request was denied, "it could well be months before any order regarding the marital residence can be made."

He wrote that BMW Financial filed a suit against him for an "outstanding liability of approximately $400,000" with another $100,000 pending lawsuit from Capital One/Saks against the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star.

Biermann also cited another lawsuit demanding repayment for a line of credit "issued by a casino in the Bahamas." He wrote in the filing, "The only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time."

The couple owed the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017 and 2018, according to separate documents obtained by Fox News Digital in May.

However, due to their financial situation, Biermann said both parties are forced to live together and cannot afford to acquire separate residences.

"Despite the IRS lien, there is some equity in the marital residence however, the home must be placed on the market immediately because foreclosure looms on the horizon."

Biermann also filed a motion for the courts to appoint a Guardian ad Litem over their four minor children living at the marital residence.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together : Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

He wrote that the "toxicity enveloping the marital home is extremely detrimental to the mental and emotional well-being of the children."

In February, it was reported the couple's extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March, allegedly due to Biermann and Zolciak defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.

Biermann first filed for divorce from Kim in May and stated his 11-year marriage was "irretrievably broken" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. She countered with her own divorce petition filed hours after his.

They voluntarily dismissed the first petition in July, and he re-filed for divorce in August.

Biermann requested to be awarded "exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta.

"Petitioner (Biermann) shows that Respondent (Zolciak) should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates," documents stated.

Zolciak previously starred on "RHOA" before finding her future husband through the show and her co-star, Shereé Whitfield.

The couple married in grand fashion with a spinoff show highlighting their November 2011 nuptials. They then received their own family-focused program based on their rowdy antics, "Don't Be Tardy."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Zolciak for comment.