ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Zolciak's former NFL pro husband Kroy Biermann re-files for divorce from reality star

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann first filed dueling divorce papers in May

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce once again in a Georgia court Thursday.

Biermann, a former professional football player, stated his 11-year marriage was "irretrievably broken" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The new divorce filing comes nearly one month after the reality stars voluntarily dismissed a first petition for divorce which was initially filed in May.

KIM ZOLCIAK DROPS DIVORCE AGAINST FORMER NFL HUSBAND KROY BIERMANN

Kroy Biermann wears a tuxedo with bow-tie alongside estranged wife Kim Zolciak at event

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak for the second time in three months. (Prince Williams)

Representatives for both Biermann and Zolciak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Biermann requested to be awarded "exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta, Georgia. 

"Petitioner (Biermann) shows that Respondent (Zolciak) should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates," documents stated.

