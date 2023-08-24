Kim Zolciak's former NFL pro husband Kroy Biermann re-files for divorce from reality star

Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce once again in a Georgia court Thursday.

Biermann, a former professional football player, stated his 11-year marriage was "irretrievably broken" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The new divorce filing comes nearly one month after the reality stars voluntarily dismissed a first petition for divorce which was initially filed in May.

KIM ZOLCIAK DROPS DIVORCE AGAINST FORMER NFL HUSBAND KROY BIERMANN

Representatives for both Biermann and Zolciak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Biermann requested to be awarded "exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta, Georgia.

"Petitioner (Biermann) shows that Respondent (Zolciak) should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates," documents stated.