Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear company in spotlight after Kanye West, Tucker Carlson interview

Kanye West appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday, when he expressed anger over ex-wife Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS. West shared his frustration about being in the dark about the fact that he held a smaller stake in the company than Joshua Kushner.

The rapper alleged that he was taken aback after learning that Kushner, who is married to model Karlie Kloss, owned 10% of the brand, while West himself only held 5%. He also attacked SKIMS - a company valued at $3.2 billion as of January 2022 - for its racy ads and imagery.

"You know, I had dinner with Ivanka [Trump], Jared [Kushner], and Josh [Kushner] and a couple of days later, I found out that Josh Kushner had 10 percent of SKIMS, which is a line that I had developed with Kim and I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS," he told Carlson. "So, I found out after this dinner that Josh Kushner had 10 percent of SKIMS, and I had five percent of SKIMS… and I'm sure Jared [Kushner] still has a piece of that. I said, ‘Hey, Josh, what if I had 10 percent of [Kushner's wife] Karlie Kloss’ lingerie shapewear swimsuit line, and you have five percent of it, and you didn't know? How would that make you feel?'"

The Yeezy entrepreneur also shared, "As a person that has really built something from nothing, when I sit across the table from Josh Kushner, and he just feels so entitled to that idea and this person has never brought anything of value other than so-called being a good venture capitalist, I have a major -- I have a major issue with that."

Reps for Joshua Kushner had no comment. However, it was widely reported in April 2021 that Thrive Capital, Kushner's venture capital firm, had invested $154 million in SKIMS.

West also blasted his ex wife's successful brand for its overtly racy ads, many of which featured Kim Kardashian herself, scantily clad. The line has come under fire in the past for their sexy ads, including in 2021, when an ad showed a scantily-clad photo of Kardashian that many customers believed was edited.

West told Carlson, "I felt like there was a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things that I wouldn't want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell a product," West said. But it reaches another level when it is like, 'Okay, well, this is what my wife is doing and this is what they're doing for -- this is what she is doing for our children.'"

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, after nearly seven years of marriage.

During the interview with Carlson, the rapper also defended his "White Lives Matter" shirt, for which he received backlash from a number of celebrities. He has continued to defend his stance throughout the week, taking to social media to proclaim his beliefs.

The Grammy winner also discussed other topics, including the fact that he is pro-life, his parents, and higher education in the Black community.

Kardashian founded SKIMS in 2019, with a focus on body positivity and size inclusion. Numerous celebrities, including Kardashian herself and her model sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner, have appeared in ads for the brand.