Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian rip Kanye West for attacking fashion editor over 'White Lives Matter' shirt

Celebrities Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are fighting back against Kanye West after he mocked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing the rapper on his controversial Yeezy runway show for Paris Fashion Week.

West wore a black t-shirt with "White Lives Matter" in bold letters on the back during his latest Yeezy fashion show. Conservative commentator Candace Owens shared a photo of herself wearing a similar t-shirt next to West in his "White Lives Matter" shirt.

After attending West’s presentation, Karefa-Johnson took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the event, calling the shirt "indefensible behavior," later declaring, "there is no excuse, there is no art here."

KANYE WEARS 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT TO YEEZY FASHION SHOW IN PARIS, JOINED BY CANDACE OWENS

The "Jesus Walks" rapper immediately responded to the backlash while posting a photo of Karefa-Johnson – which has since been deleted – and said Vogue editor Anna Wintour would hate her boots.

West took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text message conversation from a person who suggested he not "insult that writer," which allegedly could refer to Karefa-Johnson.

Supermodel Hadid fired back in the comments section and called West "a bully and a joke."

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid responded.



"You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u. As if the "honor" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

Bieber also weighed in and reposted on her Instagram story a photo of Karefa-Johnson from the editor’s profile with texts that read:

"GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY. My respect for you runs deep my friend. To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor."

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner showed support to Jaden Smith’s decision to leave West’s fashion show, as the "The Kardashians" star liked his three Tweets saying: "I had to dip lol," "I don’t care who it is if I don’t feel the message I’m out,"and "Black Lives Matter."

NY TIMES FASHION CRITIC MELTS DOWN OVER KANYE'S 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT, SAYS IT COULD 'FEED' 'VIOLENCE'

Following West’s first Instagram post, the rapper then posted a photo of the Vogue editor with a lengthy caption in his defense saying: "GAB IS MY SISTER."



"I’m not letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle at 5 PM today for 2 hours then we went to dinner at Ferdie…"

West continued to write in all caps: "We apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel…we actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Gold Digger" rapper continued to share a series of Instagram posts with texts that read: "I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday."



He continued, "And for all audiences so outraged about my T Shirt… Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids…I went public in hope of public support at that time."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian also weighed in with a lengthy comment and said "Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here…I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish."



West’s reaction to the Kardashian’s comment was to post a screenshot of her response on Instagram with the caption: "You are lying and are liars…ya’ll basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there…"