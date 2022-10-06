Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'

Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud."

"BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud," West recently posted on his Instagram account.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, made the comment last year while also calling Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott a "fraud."

"I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us, nor have we needed it or asked, so Talk about fraud," Palmer wrote on Facebook.

ANTONIO BROWN BACKS KANYE WEST IN MIDST OF RAPPER'S 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' CONTROVERSY

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman in Louisville, was shot and killed just after midnight on March 13, 2020, when police executing a search warrant opened fire after being fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend as they came through the door.

Following Taylor's death, West offered to pay for the legal bills that the family would incur in future litigation.

GIGI HADID, KHLOE KARDASHIAN RIP KANYE WEST FOR ATTACKING FASHION EDITOR OVER 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT

West’s post comes the same week he unveiled a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris adorned with the image of the late Pope John Paul II. The shirt drew immediate outrage from liberals and fashion critics on social media.

"Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter … THEY DO," West said in a later Instagram post.

WITH CONSERVATIVE VIEWS, KANYE WEST 'NOT ALONE' AMONG BLACK AMERICANS: PROFESSOR

"Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam," West wrote on his Instagram story this week. "Now it's over. You're welcome."

The Black Lives Matter organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Black Lives Matter has faced widespread criticism in recent years for its financial dealings, including allegations the group’s leaders improperly siphoned money to themselves for personal gain.

Multiple experts told Fox News Digital in May they believe the movement did more damage to the Black community than good.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would argue that, on balance, these communities are worse off because by [BLM] overemphasizing the role of police, they've changed police behavior for the worse," the Manhattan Institute’s Jason Riley said. "In other words, police do become more cautious. They're less likely to get out of their cars and engage with people in the community. And, to the extent that police are less proactive, the criminals have the run of the place."