Kanye wears 'White Lives Matter' shirt to Yeezy fashion show in Paris, joined by Candace Owens

Kanye West wore a black t-shirt with "White Lives Matter" emblazoned on the back to his latest Yeezy fashion show.

West, 45, appeared Monday at the fashion show in Paris. The rapper debuted his Season 9 collection. Conservative commentator Candace Owens shared a photo of herself wearing the same t-shirt standing next to West in his "White Lives Matter" shirt.

Ahead of the show, he gave a speech in which he referenced the 2016 robbery of estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the fallout with Gap following the launch of his collaboration with the brand, his struggles in the fashion industry and more, according to Page Six.

The show featured a children's choir and his daughter North walked as a model, according to reports.

West explained that he chose to do the Yeezy fashion show in Paris because it's the "high cathedral of fashion," he told Vogue Business ahead of the show.

"If I'm doing music, rap music, I'm going to put my hoodie on, and get an Uber, and go over to Future's house. Day after day. And if we're working on clothes? Paris."

The day before his own fashion show, the "Flashing Lights" rapper opened the Balenciaga show.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, recently made headlines after he terminated Yeezy's contract with GAP. The musician sent a letter of termination to GAP in September in which he accused the clothing retailer of failing to market the Yeezy collaboration.

"GAP left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of GAP’s substantial noncompliance," Ye's attorney Nicholas Gravante, Co-Chair of the Global Litigation Group at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, said in a statement.

"Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with GAP both directly and through counsel. He had gotten nowhere."

West's clothing line with GAP included hoodies, sweatshirts and jackets.

