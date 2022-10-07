Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Ye says upcoming concert was canceled, blames ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts

The 'Jesus Walks' rapper was scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 4

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Kanye West defends 'White Lives Matter' shirt in Tucker Carlson exclusive Video

Kanye West defends 'White Lives Matter' shirt in Tucker Carlson exclusive

Rapper Kanye West joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' discusses blowback over controversial shirt, his father and history of racial discrimination in America.

Kanye West posted on Instagram that his upcoming Los Angeles show has been canceled, just hours after his bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel.

In the post, which was quickly deleted, he wrote, "My Sofi Stadium show on November 4th just got canceled. I wonder if it had something to do with my White Lives Matter tee, what y’all think?"

He also shared a screenshot of a text message telling him that SoFi is not available, due to the inability to staff the event.

KANYE WEST CLAIMS HE DIDN'T KNOW EX-WIFE KIM KARDASHIAN WAS 'CLOSE TO THE CLINTONS'

"I just got news from Vaughn, that Sofi isn’t available any longer due to inability to staff the event on the current notice. I’ve already asked twice to investigate further if there’s anyway to make it happen regardless, but they got back with a firm no," the screenshot of a text from Niklas Bildstein said. 

Kanye West posted on Instagram that his upcoming Los Angeles show has been canceled, just hours after his bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel.

Kanye West posted on Instagram that his upcoming Los Angeles show has been canceled, just hours after his bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel. (Instagram/Kanye West)

GIGI HADID, KHLOE KARDASHIAN RIP KANYE WEST FOR ATTACKING FASHION EDITOR OVER ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRT 

The Instagram post comes on the heels of West receiving criticism over his "White Lives Matter" shirts. He defended them on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Kanye West: They said I'd be killed for wearing the hat Video

West, now legally known as Ye, caused an uproar after showcasing the shirt. Carlson noted that liberal media said he was "legitimizing extremist behavior." 

KANYE WEST DEFENDS 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRTS, SLAMS LIBERALS WHO THREATENED, ASSAULTED MAGA HAT WEARERS

Candace Owens, left, and Kanye West

Candace Owens, left, and Kanye West (Candace Owens Twitter)

KANYE WEARS 'WHITE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT TO YEEZY FASHION SHOW IN PARIS, JOINED BY CANDACE OWENS

West responded that he was privately warned that people wearing the shirt would be "greenlit" (vernacular for being assaulted) like some Americans who wear former President Donald Trump's signature red trucker hats emblazoned with his "Make America Great Again" mantra.

Kanye West: Media's promotion of obesity is 'genocide of the Black race' Video

Meanwhile, the "Gold Digger" rapper recently posted a series of Instagram posts addressing the backlash for his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. 

Kanye West's Instagram post comes on the heels of West receiving criticism over his "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he defended on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Kanye West's Instagram post comes on the heels of West receiving criticism over his "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he defended on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, he posted a photo of a black sweatshirt from his line with "WHITE LIVES MATTER" written in white on the back. The sweatshirt has a picture of Pope John Paul II on the front. 

"Gold Digger" rapper Kanye West has recently issued a series of Instagram posts addressing the backlash over his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt.

"Gold Digger" rapper Kanye West has recently issued a series of Instagram posts addressing the backlash over his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter … THEY DO," he captioned the post. This post has since been deleted. 

Fox News Digital reached out to West's reps and Sofi Stadium for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending