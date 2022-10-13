Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian shares 'intimate' details of sex life with Pete Davidson to her grandmother

Kim Kardashian, currently single, dated Pete Davidson after her split from Kanye 'Ye' West

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kim Kardashian got into the intimate details of her sex life with none other than her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, in the latest episode of "The Kardashians."

Although they split over the summer, Kardashian is still dating Pete Davidson in the newest season of her Hulu show, and the reality star did not hold back on sharing sex details with her extended family.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" she shared with her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and her grandmother.

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you," Kardashian shared with Campbell.

After realizing she had just shared very private details to her family and the cameras, Kardashian said, "I know that's really creepy."

At 88 years old, Campbell pointedly asked, "Not in the lobby?"

Kardashian clarified that she and Davidson did not get down to business in the lobby before saying, "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

Campbell was calm about it, declaring, "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once."

In the same episode, Kardashian had Davidson on the phone for her family to speak with as he was relaying his excitement for traveling to space.

While he was supposed to jet out on Jeff Bezos' rocket, the former "Saturday Night Live" star ended up not going.

