Kim Kardashian reveals she’s not interested in dating after her split from Pete Davidson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian recently revealed she is not looking to enter a new relationship any time soon, a month after her breakup with former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson.

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday, Kardashian was asked about what she’s looking for in a new man and who she can potentially see herself with, she responded by saying, "absolutely no one," and that she’s not looking for anyone at the moment.

Kardashian alluded to the fact that she has so much going on in her life right now which requires so much of her attention, that there would be no room in her life for a boyfriend.

"I’m not looking for anything," she said. "I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school and [focus on] my kids."

KIM KARDASHIAN BARES HER BACKSIDE FOR RACY MAGAZINE COVER, EXPLAINS WHY SHE CAN RELATE TO WOMEN BEHIND BARS

Earlier in September, Kardashian joked on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that since her relationships with people within the entertainment industry don’t seem to be working out, she is going to look for her next significant other in other places.

She teased that she is going to start hanging out in doctor’s offices or law firms to find her next boyfriend.

"I think it’s gonna be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney," she told Corden. "That’s maybe what I envision in the future."

While she joked with Corden about potentially starting a new relationship, she also clarified to him that she wasn’t looking for anything at the moment and just wanted to focus on her four children.

Kardashian has been involved in a number of high-profile relationships, most notably with her estranged husband Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after close to seven years of marriage.

The couple began dating in 2011 and got married in a private ceremony in 2014.

The first sign that there was trouble in paradise came in 2020 when West announced he was running for president and began to criticize Kardashian and her family in speeches and on social media. During one of his speeches, he told the world Kardashian initially wanted to abort their oldest child North West.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He later took jabs at Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner by referring to her as Kris Jong-un on Twitter, comparing her to the leader of North Korea, dictator Kim Jong-un.

Kardashian opened up about her decision to end her marriage during a 2021 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and her changing perspective on what she’s looking for in a relationship now.

"I have the extravagant, everything you could ever possibly imagine, and no one will ever do it like that. I know that … and I’m grateful for those experiences," she said on the show. "But, I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has been married three times. Her first marriage was to music producer Dean Thomas from 2000 to 2004. Her second was to basketball player Kris Humphries, which lasted 72 days in 2011, and the third was to Kanye West.