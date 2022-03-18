Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Pete Davidson skipping ride to space on Jeff Bezos rocket

The 'Saturday Night Live' star says he is no longer able to make the flight

Associated Press
close
Michael Strahan, five others takes off on Blue Origin Flight Video

Michael Strahan, five others takes off on Blue Origin Flight

Former NASA Astronaut Tom Jones, space shuttle pilot Terry Virts, and space shuttle commander Eileen Collins on Blue Origin Flight taking off to space.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket.

The "Saturday Night Live" star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos' space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS PETE DAVIDSON GOT HER NAME BRANDED ON HIS CHEST

FILE -Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York.

FILE -Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The company announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin's next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday, but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company's first flight with passengers last July.

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: Pete Davidson on Friday, December 31st

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: Pete Davidson on Friday, December 31st (Photo by: Jeff Daly/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The company said it will announce Davidson's replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos' guest. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island," which was released in 2020.

(Michael Wyke, File, AP | Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, Getty Images)

Trending