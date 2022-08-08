Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Kim Kardashian 'won't stand' for Kanye's insulting meme about her split with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is furious after Kanye West trolled her now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with a fake obituary.

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kanye West and Kim Kardashian saga rages on, with Kardashian disgusted by the rapper's "appalling" meme about her breakup with Pete Davidson.

A source told the DailyMail , "Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t."

She is upset about an Instagram post by Kanye, referencing the demise of his soon-to-be ex wife's relationship with Davidson.

West posted a fake cover of "The New York Times" declaring "Skete" Davidson, Kanye's nickname for Pete, was "dead at age 28."

Kanye West posted this fake obituary of Pete Davidson from "The New York Times."

Kanye West posted this fake obituary of Pete Davidson from "The New York Times." (Instagram)

KANYE WEST DELETES TWITTER, INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS -- AGAIN

Kardashian is not happy. The source told the Daily Mail, "She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects…She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children." 

The couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021. West has made his dislike of Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, very well known.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021. West has made his dislike of Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, very well known. (Getty Images)

West's obsession with the relationship seemingly stems from his disinterest in getting a divorce.

In a previously deleted Instagram post made after Kardashian and Davidson spent Valentine's Day together, West wrote, "I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY."

Meanwhile, Davidson, who is currently filming a movie in Australia, was photographed wearing a shirt that reads, "What... I feel like s--t," the day after rumors swirled that he and Kardashian were over.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week. (Getty Images)

Davidson has not yet commented on West's Instagram post.

Fans have taken to Ye's comment section, with a mix of reactions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One wrote, "YE IS BACK I REPEAT YE IS BACK" while another commented, "take this down god. you're free to rise above."

Kanye West posted a fake "New York Times" front page to his Instagram, referencing the demise of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship.

Kanye West posted a fake "New York Times" front page to his Instagram, referencing the demise of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship. (Getty Images)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending