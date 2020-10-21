Kim Kardashian says the O.J. Simpson murder trial ‘tore my family apart’

Kim Kardashian got candid about how the O.J. Simpson trial forever impacted her family.

The reality TV star, who sat down with David Letterman for Season 3 of his Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” described how her parents Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner were on opposite sides of the 1994 court case.

The late Robert Kardashian was a friend of O.J.'s and served as one of the NFL star's defense attorneys, nicknamed the "Dream Team,” during his trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Jenner was close with Nicole and stood by the Simpson children after her death.

Nicole married O.J. in 1985 and they have two children together: a daughter, Sydney, and a son, Justin. The couple split in 1992.

In 1995, O.J. was acquitted of the double-homicide charges. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

In 1997, after the victims’ families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against O.J., a civil court awarded a $33.5 million restitution to both families. O.J. Simpson later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. He was released in 2017.

“It was dinner time, and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone,” Kim Kardashian recalled. “It was a call from jail, and it was O.J., and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. And I just remember them getting into it.”

The 40-year-old was around 14 at the time of the initial trial and struggled to make sense of the opposition between her divorced parents.

“My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings -- she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her,” Kardashian explained. “And then we’d go to my dad’s house and it was a whole other situation there.”

“We didn’t really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn’t want to hurt one of our parents’ feelings,” Kardashian shared.

In the series, Kardashian recalled one time when her father took her and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian out of school to go to court. However, Jenner wasn’t aware of the plans made by the patriarch.

“I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole’s parents, and Kourtney and I were sitting behind O.J., and we look over at my mom and she’s giving us this death stare - like, ‘What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?!” said Kardashian. “Kourtney and I were like, ‘Just look straight -- do not look at mom.'”

“It tore my family apart, I’d say, for the whole time of the trial,” she added.

O.J., now 73, has always maintained his innocence in the killings.

Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 at age 59 from cancer.

Season 3 of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” premieres Wednesday on Netflix. The Associated Press contributed to this report.