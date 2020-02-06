Kim Kardashian believes 8-month-old son Psalm West is her father Robert Kardashian Sr. reincarnated

If Kim Kardashian didn't believe in coincidences before, she might be inching closer to believing now.

The reality TV star opened up in a big way about where her faith stands after a prediction from a blind medium about her son and late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., seemingly proved true on multiple occasions.

"My son Psalm is probably the happiest baby alive," Kardashian told E! News on Wednesday at the launch of her undergarment line in New York City. "He's always smiling, always happy."

The mother of four referenced a moment during her popular reality series, “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” in which she was approached by a psychic of sorts , who spilled the beans to Kardashian that she would soon be having another son.

"On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman – a blind medium – came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated,” Kardashian recalled. "She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

Kardashian, 39, also explained to the outlet the frequent occurrences connecting her late father’s spirit to her son that she believes is too much of a happenstance to overlook.

"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in but she had a baby shower that she had to go to,” she explained. “And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help.’”

The makeup mogul continued: “She brings him to a baby shower and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"

Kardashian said the frequency of hearing the same links being drawn to her son has her and many in her family convinced that reincarnation might actually exist.

"Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated," Kardashian said. "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him."

She maintained: "He's left-handed, like my dad. So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. I want to believe it!"

Kardashian also shares daughter North, 6, son Saint, 4, and daughter Chicago, 2, with rapper-producer and fashion mogul Kanye West.