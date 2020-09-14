Drew Barrymore reflects on infamous David Letterman flashing incident: 'There is a line'

Drew Barrymore is getting reflective about her career as she begins a new chapter as a daytime talk show host.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she spoke with “CBS Sunday Morning” for a candid interview in which she opened up about some of the more infamous moments in her career, such as the time, in 1995, when she danced on David Letterman’s desk in at age 20 and flashed the late-night host in honor of his birthday.

"I think if there's one thing I've learned in a very long life in front of people is there is a line,” she told the outlet. “There is TMI. And I kind of know what that line is, and it's a feeling."

DREW BARRYMORE SAYS SHE INITIALLY 'CRIED EVERY DAY’ TRYING TO HOMESCHOOL HER KIDS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Barrymore previously spoke about the infamous flashing moment in a 2018 interview with new "Late Show" host, Stephen Colbert, in which she also stated that she feels like a different person and called it a "distant memory."

"I literally was like, 'What?' I sometimes think, 'That doesn't feel like me.' It's like a distant memory that doesn't seem like me – but it is me," the star admitted to Colbert at the time. "And that's kind of cool. I'm still down with that. I'm a mother of two. I don't know. I'm such a different person now that it doesn't feel like me, but I'm still into it."

Fortunately, there are no hard feelings between Barrymore and Letterman, who she revealed was one of the many celebrities who gave her advice about how to be a talk show host.

"They all say pace yourself," she told "CBS Sunday Morning." "Which, of course, I in my stubbornness was like, 'I've been working since I was 11 months old! You don't even know my work ethic.'"

DREW BARRYMORE CONFIRMS RUMOR THAT HER GRANDFATHER'S CORPSE WAS 'STOLEN'

Growing up in a famous acting family known for its hard-partying Hollywood lifestyle, Barrymore’s rise to success was not a particularly clean one. She infamously went to rehab at 13 and successfully petitioned to get herself emancipated from her parents by age 14.

"I see someone who knew that I probably was all I had," she said of her battle to separate from her parents. "So, it was like, you figure it out or, you know, you're gonna go the way of the cliché, as they say."

She added: "I pushed the limits a lot, many different times in my life," she said. "And I'm very lucky, I know that. I tested, I pushed, probably too far many a time.”

DREW BARRYMORE POSTS BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS OF HER 20-LB. WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

Now, at age 45, Barrymore is a mother of two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, and she says that setting a good example for her kids is what’s replaced partying in her life.

"I wanna be all about, you know, the pillars of appropriateness and decorum," she said. "And I don't lie to my kids. I'm, like, I had to find my way here. So, yeah, I've lived a lot of different lives, and this is what's important to me now. But, my kids have inspired me to be the best person I have ever been in my life, and I thank them every single day for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barrymore shares her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she divorced in 2016. Kopelman was her third husband after Tom Green and Jeremy Thomas.

Speaking to People in a recent interview to promote the Sept. 14 premiere of her talk show, the actress explained that she doesn’t plan to ever get married again.