OJ Simpson appears to suggest 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin murdered her husband

OJ Simpson shared his thoughts about the Netflix sensation "Tiger King" and its star Carole Baskin, whom he appeared to suggest was behind the disappearance of her husband.

Simpson, who frequently shares video messages on Twitter, informed his 951,000 followers that he had viewed the popular documentary series, which follows the bitter rivalry of tiger enthusiasts "Joe Exotic" -- Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- and Baskin.

In the series, Baskin reflected on the 1997 disappearance of her then-husband Don Lewis but Maldonado-Passage repeatedly accused the "Big Cat Rescue" founder of killing him and feeding his body to her tigers.

On Wednesday, Simpson weighed in.

"Listen, I've had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called 'Tiger King,'" Simpson begins the video, which he captioned "Tiger Sashimi" on Twitter.

"Well yesterday, I watch this show. And oh, my God, is America really in this bad of shape?! I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn't believe what I was looking at. White people -- what's with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!"

After describing the show as "crazy," he quickly pivoted to the subject of Lewis's disappearance.

"One thing I will say... there's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is, uh, tiger sashimi right now. I'm just saying," Simpson said.

The retired NFL player added: "I hope you find something better to watch!"

Baskin vehemently denied the allegation and slammed the Netflix series for promoting what she insists is a falsehood.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," Baskin said in a statement. "As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997."

Simpson himself was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He was acquitted of the murder charges but was later convicted in 2008 for an armed robbery and kidnapping case. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was granted parole in 2017.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.