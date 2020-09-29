Nicole Brown Simpson's sister speaks out about diary entries

Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, Tanya Brown, is speaking out about the aspiring photographer's murder and her relationship with her husband, O.J. Simpson.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicole's explosive diaries are discussed in the upcoming documentary, "OJ and Nicole: An American Tragedy". Her entries detail the alleged physical and mental abuse she suffered at the hands O.J., who was acquitted of the killing of Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

In one scene from the upcoming Investigation Discovery film, Tanya said according to the Mail: "Maybe she knew this was her destiny and maybe subconsciously she knew something was going to happen. Maybe that’s why she kept real detailed diary entries."

Nicole wrote that he once allegedly yelled, "Get out my f****** house you fat a** liar!" and allegedly punched and kicked her in 1978 while staying at a hotel, the Daily Mail reports.

"1st time he beat me up after Louis + Nanie Mary anniversary party," Brown apparently wrote. "Started on the street corner of NYC 5th Ave at about 9 (p.m.)"

Nicole wrote about how he allegedly abused her on 60 different occasions and the abuse ranged from destroying her car to throwing her up against a wall.

"Threw me on the floor, hit me, kicked me. we went to the hotel where he continued to beat me for hours and I continued crawling for the door," Nicole Brown apparently wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, the one time the former NFL star allegedly told her: "I have a gun in my hand, get the f*** out of here!"

The diaries were reportedly found in Nicole's safe deposit box in addition to photos of her beaten and bruised body and letters O.J. wrote, allegedly apologizing for his attacks.

During the trial, the entries were not admitted into evidence because they were considered hearsay by the judge. However, O.J. was reportedly questioned about them during a deposition leading up to the trial, in which he denied what was in the entries, according to Bustle.

In the documentary, former LAPD officer John Edwards says he responded to a 911 call made by Nicole. He went to their family home in Los Angeles and found Nicole badly beaten.

"A woman came running out, a tall blonde woman, and she was yelling ‘He’s gonna kill me.' I said, 'Who?' She said: ‘O.J.’. I said ‘O.J. Simpson? She said, 'You’ve been up here eight times already and you’ve done nothing about it.'"

Nicole married Simpson in 1985 and they have two children together: a daughter, Sydney, and a son, Justin. The couple split in 1992.

"O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy" premieres on Monday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.