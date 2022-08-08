Expand / Collapse search
Kesha steps out in see-through black dress during dinner date with mom

Paparazzi captured the singer, 35, wearing a black g-string beneath the sheer outfit

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Kesha wore a headline-making dress over the weekend while on a dinner date with her mother. 

The singer, 35, stepped out in a topless sheer see-through black dress alongside her mother and a friend for dinner in Santa Monica, California, last Saturday night. The dress highlighted Kesha's midriff and legs with a bateau neckline and laced up long sleeves. 

Her hair was fashioned in a high bun, and photos showed her with neutral makeup colors in black high heels. The outfit was completed with a silk black robe for the evening dinner.  

The only garment she wore beneath the see-through dress was a pair of black panties. Her mother, Pebe Sebert, 66, wore a long flowing white caftan and black slippers while grabbing a bite to eat with her daughter at the popular Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Kesha wore a revealing outfit over the weekend as paparazzi followed her around Santa Monica. 

Recently, the season finale for Kesha's reality show, "Conjuring Kesha," premiered last Friday. The show follows the singer-songwriter as she accompanies various paranormal experts on ghost-hunting adventures. Currently, the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the Discovery Plus show is at 43 percent. 

"Making this show genuinely changed my entire life, because I’ve had these paranormal experiences and I think intuitively I knew they were real, but also questioned if other people had these experiences," Kesha told ComicBook.com. "All I know is that I absolutely am open to the possibility of it all. I think it’s shortsighted to say anything for sure doesn’t exist."

She also recently appeared in the song "Drop Dead" for the band Grandson alongside Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. 

