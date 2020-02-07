Judge rules Kesha defamed Dr. Luke by texting Lady Gaga with claim he raped Katy Perry

Record producer Dr. Luke has scored a win in his ongoing court battle with singer Kesha.

A judge ruled on Thursday that the "Praying" singer defamed Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, when she sent a text message to Lady Gaga claiming the producer raped Katy Perry. Kesha's legal team told Fox News they plan to fight the ruling.

"We agree with the Court's rulings," a rep for Kesha told Fox News. "We plan to immediately appeal."

WHY KESHA LOST IN COURT TO DR. LUKE, AND WHAT'S NEXT

Kesha had previously sued Dr. Luke accusing him of sexually assaulting and harassing her too. Dr. Luke sued Kesha in 2014 for defamation, claiming she faked the allegations in order to get out of her recording contract.

According to Variety, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schechter made the ruling after stating there was no evidence to support Kesha's rape claim.

The judge also disagreed with Kesha's claim that Dr. Luke is a public figure.

LADY GAGA GETS INTO HEATED EXCHANGE WITH DR. LUKE'S LAWYER IN DEFENSE OF KESHA

“Though Gottwald has sought publicity for his label, his music, and his artists — none of which are the subject of the defamation here — he never injected himself into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry,” the judge wrote in documents obtained by Variety. “The only reason Gottwald has any public connection to the issues raised in this lawsuit is because they were raised in this lawsuit.”

Along with her rulings, the judge ordered Kesha to pay $374,000 in interest on royalty payments she failed to pay, which is reportedly a breach of her contract.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the judge's ruling, the jury will still be left to decide whether or not Gottwald raped Kesha.