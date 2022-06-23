Phillip Nieto is a writer on the SEO team for Fox News Digital.Read More

Phillip has formerly written for news outlets on politics, media, entertainment and breaking news. He has reported on the 2022 midterm elections, interviewed sitting members of Congress and candidates and curated original investigative stories.

He has also covered riots and protests from the ground during the summer of 2020, immigration and technology. Phillip began working in the news in 2019 and graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2022 with a B.A in Political Science. You can follow Phillip on Twitter.